Who is Dr Baljit Kaur, the lone woman who has found a ministerial berth in Punjab cabinet?

New Delhi: Dr Baljit Kaur, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, took oath as a Minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet today (March 19, 2022). She was sworn in alongside 9 other AAP MLAs and is

Dr Baljit Kaur defeated SAD nominee Harpreet Singh by 40,261 votes from Malout in the Muktsar district.

The 46-year-old is an eye surgeon and is the daughter of Sadhu Singh, who was an AAP MP from Faridkot from 2014 to 2019.

ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੰਡਲ ਨੇ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਲ਼ ਹੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਣ ਲਿਆ। ਸਾਰੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਸਾਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ਼ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ 3 ਕਰੋੜ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਪੂਰੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਫ਼ਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਸੁਨਿਹਰਾ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/PFYVTvUwZT — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 19, 2022

She joined the AAP after resigning from her government job at the Muktsar civil hospital.

Dr Kaur is a trained ophthalmologist and during election meetings, she had also examined eye patients.

She also has a flair for writing on social issues in journals and penning poetry.

The Ophthalmologist had taken a premature retirement from the Punjab government job in November, 2021 to contest her maiden election.

As per her election affidavit, she has total assets worth Rs 1.2 crore.

