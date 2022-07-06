New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday (July 6). This will be his second marriage. The Aam Aadmi Party leader will be tying the knot 6 years after his divorce with his ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur with whom he shares two children. His kids reside in the United States with their mother. However, both of Bhagwant Mann's children had come to the swearing-in ceremony when he took oath as the chief minister.

Reports suggest Bhagwant Mann's mother arranged the marriage

News of Mann's second marriage has caught the attention of netizens and they're curious to know more about his to-be-bride. According to media reports, Bhagwant and Gurpreet's marriage was arranged by the Chief Minister's mother and his sister. Gurpreet is believed to be quite close to Mann's family.

Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Mann's bride-to-be?

Reports also suggest that Dr Gurpreet Kaur is from a common family in Punjab, however, there isn't much information about her available at the time. The duo have supposedly known each other for a considerable time now. Gurpreet Kaur has also visited the CM's residence in the past, if reports are to be trusted.

Bhagwant Mann's marriage will take place in a small private ceremony in his house and only close family members will attend the ceremony. Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to be a part of the wedding ceremony and will bless the bride and groom.

Punjab CM had expaned his cabinet on July 4

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday (July 4, 2022) expanded his cabinet as five Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government. Talking to reporters, CM Bhagwant Mann had said, "Whatever expectations people have from us, we will live up to them." He also stated that all ministers will work honestly and in a transparent manner. "I am proud of my cabinet. I expect that whatever responsibility is given to them, they will perform it," he said.

