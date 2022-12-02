Who is Goldy Brar? The man accused of killing Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Friday that the gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar, who is a prime accused in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California.

“Being the Head of the State, I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America,” Mann said, addressing a press conference.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh welcomed the news of his detention in US and expressed happiness demanding that the investigation should be done thoroughly. Balkaur Singh on Thursday (December 1) had called on police to announce a reward of Rs 2 crore which he even offered to pay himself.

Who is Goldy Brar?

It is pertinent to note that few hours after Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Mansa district on 29 May, Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of the murder.

Brar, allegedly, is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was involved in an extortion racket being run in Punjab. He was also involved in the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pehalwan.

Brar is also accused in a double murder case in Gurugram and thus, police were behind him. Later, he fled to Canada in 2021 and is operating through a module in Punjab.

Bambiha gang vs Bishnoi gang

Punjab is witnessing a war between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Davinder Bambiha gang. While Goldy Brar was on a run another gang led by Bambiha is being run by Lucky Patial who is currently lodged in a jail in Armenia.

Both the gangs have led the people of Punjab to live with fear and keep targeting each other’s men. As alleged by Goldy Brar Sidhu Moose Wala was connected with Lucky Patial who killed Vicky Middukhera. It has been claimed by Brar that Moosewala’s murder was a revenge killing to avenge Vicky’s murder.