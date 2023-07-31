Who Is IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary? Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Doesn't Fear Being Transferred, Known For Strict Discipline

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the police carried out lathicharge on errant Kanwariyas who were adamant about taking out a procession via a Muslim majority area where a mosque was also located. According to reports, the Muslims were also opposed to the procession. While the police were trying to diffuse the tension, the Kanwariya group allegedly started playing loud DJ while insisting on continuing the procession. To control them, the police resorted to lathicharge. Following this, Senior Superintendent Of Police IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary has been transferred to 32 Police Commissonate in Lucknow. However, this is not new for IPS Chaudhary who has faced around 30 transfers since he joined the force in 2010.

IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary is known for following old-style policing that goes by the rulebook. He is against the encounter culture prevalent in Uttar Pradesh. IPS Chaudhary often faces the ire of the political leaders for not toeing their line and going by the rule book. He is also known for breaking away from the VIP culture and has often surprised people with his simplicity and unique style of carrying out surprise inspections.

Who Is IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary?



Prabhakar Chaudhary was born on 1 January 1984 in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar. He is a 2010 batch IPS officer. He studied LLB after doing BSc from Allahabad University. Chaudhary was interested in reading since childhood. He used to study for five to six hours daily. He got 76 per cent marks in high school and intermediate, then cleared BSC from Allahabad University with 61 per cent marks. Chaudhary cleared the prestigious civil services exam on his first attempt and became an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Prabhakar Chaudhary has served the police department across the state including Ballia, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Varanasi and Kanpur. He is known for his strict discipline and crackdown on mafia and local gangs.

On the occasion of Independence Day last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had awarded IPS officer Prabhakar Chaudhary with the Chief Minister’s police medal for his outstanding commitment and selfless public service.