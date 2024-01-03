Who Is Kalpana Soren - Touted As Next CM Of Jharkhand By BJP? Check Educational Qualification, Other Details

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has sent a letter in response to the seventh summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to an alleged land scam in Ranchi. He has asked the agency to first clarify what charges are being levelled against him, for which he is being repeatedly summoned. The ED had given him the ‘last chance’ to record his statement. Sources said that the CM has termed the summons as illegal.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister has written in his letter that he has already provided complete information about his assets. Soren has ignored the ED summons six times so far. Meanwhile, since speculations have been rife about his position as the CM, people’s interest in Kalpana Soren, the wife of Shibu Soren and Hemant’s mother-in-law, has been increasing. People are searching a lot on Google about her education and background. First, read Hemant’s reply to the ED. ‘ED trying to destabilize the government’

Soren has alleged in his letter to the ED that the news of the summons reaches the media before him, due to which he has to face media trial. Soren has said that he has already clarified his position in all the cases. Even then, the summons being sent to him seems to be politically motivated and an attempt to tarnish his image. He has also accused the ED of trying to destabilize his government. The ED has summoned the CM for the seventh time under the Money Laundering Act and said that this is the last chance to record his statement.

The agency has also said that he can choose the place, date and time according to his convenience. The ED had given him seven days to respond. The CM has been receiving summons from the ED since August. However, in the letter sent a few hours ago, the CM has not made it clear whether he will appear before the ED or not. …So will Kalpana Soren become the CM?

For many days, there have been rumours in Jharkhand that Hemant Soren may give his wife the CM post. However, Soren has called this a wild imagination. Despite belonging to a powerful political family, Kalpana Soren has kept herself away from politics so far. Now, in the changed circumstances, her name is coming up directly for the CM post.

Who Is Kalpana Soren?

Kalpana Soren has often been seen with her husband Hemant Soren in public events. Recently, she was present on the stage at a function to mark the completion of four years of the Soren government.

In 2019, when Soren took oath as the CM, journalists had asked Kalpana Soren about the possibilities of her entry into politics. She had said that she was currently fulfilling her family responsibilities and was happy with it. Kalpana is originally from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and belongs to a Santhali tribal family like Soren. India’s President Draupadi Murmu is also from Mayurbhanj.

Hemant Soren and Kalpana got married on February 7, 2006. Her father’s name is Ampa Murmu and he has been a captain in the Indian Army. He had told in an interview last year that Kalpana Soren was born in Kapurthala, Punjab in 1976. He was posted there in the army at that time. Kalpana Soren is the mother of two children and also runs a school in the Bariatu area of Ranchi.

Kalpana Soren's Education Qualification

Kalpana is more educated than her husband. Hemant Soren had enrolled for B.Tech after intermediate but had dropped out of his studies in between. Kalpana’s father Ampa Murmu had said in an interview that his daughter has done M.Tech and MBA. He had also said that Kalpana is so educated and capable that she can handle any big responsibility if the time comes.

Apart from politics, Kalpana Soren has also participated in various programs related to women’s development, but she has never given any statement on political issues.