Who Is Manish Tripathi, The Man Who Designed Ram Lalla’s Exquisite Outfits

AYODHYA: After the consecration ceremony, the exquisite attire of Ram Lalla has become a topic of fervent discussion, captivating onlookers with its brilliance and beauty. The mastermind behind these garments is none other than Delhi's famous textile designer, Manish Tripathi.

The Majestic Unveiling

Following the consecration, the first glimpse of Ram Lalla left everyone spellbound. Adorned in meticulously designed golden-hued garments and intricate accessories, the captivating image has enraptured the entire nation. The idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughna, and Hanuman at the Ram Janmabhoomi now don garments crafted from indigenous silk.

Manish Tripathi's Artistry

These garments, a fusion of tradition and contemporary design, were meticulously crafted by Manish Tripathi, who has previously collaborated with Indian weavers and artisans. The designer shared glimpses of his work on social media, showcasing his dedication to revitalising traditional fabrics and colours.

The Gift To CM Yogi

Manish Tripathi presented the meticulously crafted attire to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The discussion surrounding these garments has extended beyond their aesthetic appeal, shedding light on the designer's commitment to preserving Indian handloom traditions.

A Glimpse Into Manish's Journey

Hailing from nearby Ambedkar Nagar, Manish Tripathi holds a degree from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi. Renowned in the world of fashion, he is the founder of Muktir Fashion India Ltd and owns the company DesignMee. Before weaving magic into Ram Lalla's attire, Manish has designed clothing for stars in the film and television industry.

Infusing Tradition And Culture In Designs

Known for infusing his designs with a glimpse of Indian culture, Manish's expertise lies in giving an alluring makeover to traditional Indian fabrics. His work not only resonates with the fashion industry but also plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting India's rich textile heritage.

Designing Beyond Temples And Idols

Manish Tripathi's creative prowess extends beyond religious attire. He has left an indelible mark by designing jerseys for the Indian cricket team and uniforms for the Indian Army and BSF. Originally from Ambedkar Nagar, Manish pursued his education in Lucknow. In 2021, he came into contact with the U.P. Khadi Board, which eventually led to his involvement in designing attire for Ram Lalla.

Adorned In Splendour

The first appearance of Ram Lalla clad in golden-hued garments and adorned with accessories left the nation mesmerized. The opulent ensemble, embellished with auspicious Vaishnav symbols, has brought joy to millions of Ram Lalla devotees. Celebrities from various fields, along with saints and sages, were part of the grand celebration, anticipating the temple's public opening on January 23.