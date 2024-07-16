Who Is Mukesh Sahani? Bihar VIP Leader Whose Father Was Brutally Killed In Darbhanga

New Delhi: The shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Darbhanga on Tuesday, VIP Supremo Mukesh Sahni's father Jitan Sahni was found murdered in his home in Biroul. The initial report suggests that the murder was committed with the use of a sharp weapon.

Son Mukesh Sahani was in Mumbai at the time of the incident, The Darbhanga Police acted swiftly by establishing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Kamya Mishra. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Darbhanga ordered the formation of the SIT to accelerate the investigation.

Additional steps have been taken, including dispatching a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Muzaffarpur to the crime scene. The senior officer of ADG rank from the police headquarters is being sent to Darbhanga to oversee the investigation.

Who Is Mukesh Sahani?

Mukesh Sahani is the supremo of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, aligned his party with the INDIA bloc before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The alliance were initially made between Mukesh Sahani and Rashtriya Janata Dal. He is also famous as the 'Son of Mallah' in Bihar. The population of Mallahs in the state is approximately seven per cent.

The war of words began after the death of the VIP chief father in Darbhanga. RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav accused the NDA government in Bihar and said that the CM might not even know what was going on.

"What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder... The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now that something has happened in the state. No political leader is safe in Bihar... The system has collapsed. Bihar is at the mercy of gods," said Shakti Yadav the spokesperson of the RJD, ANI reported.