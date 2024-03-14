NewsIndia
PRAGYA SAMAT

Who Is Pragya Samal? Meet Supreme Court Cook's Daughter Who Bags Scholarships From US' Top Universities

The 25-year-old Pragya Samat, daughter of a Supreme Court attendant admitted offers from six Western universities for the LLB Program and also achieved scholarships from at least two of them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

13 March, is a remarkable day in the Life of Pragya Samal, she witnessed an unusual event at the Supreme Court of India where she was working as a researcher at the Centre for Research and Planning. The Supreme Court Judge CJI Chandrachud and others congratulated Pragya Samal for acquiring a US Scholarship to complete her master's degree in law. She is the daughter of  Ajay Kumar Samal, a Supreme Court attendant and a cook at the official residence of one of the judges. 

The 25-year-old Pragya Samat, daughter of a Supreme Court attendant admitted offers from six Western universities for the LLB Program and also achieved scholarships from at least two of them. She got admission offers from Columbia Law School, Chicago Law School, New York University, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, the University of California Berkeley School of Law and the University of Michigan Law School. Besides, she has secured scholarships from Berkeley and Michigan law schools.

Samal completed her graduation in LLB from Amity University in 2021 and later she started working as a law researcher at the Supreme Court’s Centre for Research and Planning (CRP). 

This is a speechless moment for a young girl to be gestured at by the senior judges. "We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required," Chandrachud said after felicitating the young lawyer. 

Pragya, whose aim for pursuing a master in law probably got whetted after seeing her father work on the hallowed premises of the Supreme Court, smiled a broad smile and folded her hands in gratitude as Justice Chandrachud gifted her three books on the Indian Constitution signed by all the judges of the apex court.

In conversation with PTI Pragya coated  CJI Chandrachud is her inspiration. "With the live streaming of court hearings, everyone can watch him (Justice Chandrachud) speaking. He encourages young lawyers and his words are like gems. He is my inspiration," she said

