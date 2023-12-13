Who is Pratap Simha? Mysuru BJP MP Whose Pass Intruders Used To Breach Parliament Security

New Delhi: The security of the House was breached on the eighth day of the winter session of Parliament. Two young men leaped from the visitor gallery of the Lok Sabha, exposing the vulnerability of the Parliament’s security. Reports indicate that both the suspects had entered the Parliament with visitor passes issued on the reference of Pratap Simha, MP from Karnataka's Mysuru.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. The House was adjourned soon after the incident. A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside Parliament with cans that emitted a yellowish smoke.

Who Is Mysuru MP Pratap Simha?

Sagar was the name of one of the two intruders who disrupted the Parliament’s proceedings. Their two associates were nabbed outside the Parliament. So, they were a gang of four. They are under interrogation. MP Danish Ali (Danish Ali) said that they had obtained the Lok Sabha visitor pass in the name of BJP MP Pratap Simha (Mysuru MP Pratap Simha) from Mysuru.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that during the zero hour, they jumped from the spectator gallery and hurled something that was releasing gas. The MPs caught them. The police are questioning them. Pratap Simha, a 42-year-old BJP MP (BJP MP) from Mysuru (Karnataka), is the son of late B.E. Gopal Gowda. He is a voter at 215-Chamundeshwari (Karnataka) constituency.

He pens columns in Kannada language newspapers. Simha was a journalist by profession. He is famed for his sharp and critical Hindutva politics. He is the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing in Karnataka. Pratap Simha was born in Sakleshpur, a scenic hill station in Karnataka. He began his career as a journalist in Vijaya Karnataka newspaper, a daily mail published in Karnataka.

He soon rose to fame for his column ‘Bettale Jagattu’ (Naked World) which was replete with a sharp and critical outlook on the world. In 2008, he authored a biography on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) titled ‘Narendra Modi: Yaaru Thuliyada Haadi’ (Narendra Modi: The Untrodden Road).

Entered Politics In 2014

He stepped into politics in 2014 and quickly became the head of the BJP Youth Wing. He fought the Lok Sabha election from Mysuru constituency in 2014 and triumphed by a massive margin of 32000 votes over his opponent. He is also a member of the Indian Press Council. Family His wife Arpita is a housewife. They have a daughter as well. A report states that Simha’s current assets are: Rs 1,87,23,762. His total liabilities are: Rs 65,86,698.