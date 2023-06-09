Who Is Pratik Doshi, A Long-Time PM Modi Aide Who Married FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Daughter?

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi recently got married in a simple ceremony at a hotel in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area. Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi tied the knot with Pratik Doshi, who hails from Gujarat. The marriage was solemnised as per the Brahmin tradition. The wedding took place in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt without ostentatious arrangements or VIP invitees, according to a report.

Who Is Pratik Doshi?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s son-in-law Pratik Doshi is a resident of Gujarat and associated with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since 2014. He is currently employed as an Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) at the PMO. In June 2019, Doshi was elevated to the rank of Joint Secretary. The Finance Minister’s son-in-law is a graduate of the Singapore Management School.

A Long-Time PM Modi

He has previously worked as a Research Assistant in the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) when Narendra Modi was the state’s chief minister. The PMO website states that Pratik Doshi works at the Research and Strategy Wing. His role is “to provide secretarial assistance to the PM in terms of government of India (allocation of business) rules, 1961 with matters including but not limited to research and strategy,” according to the PMO website.

Interestingly, Pratik is known for keeping a low-key profile and he is also not active on social media platforms.

FM Sitharaman’s daughter Vangmayi works as a feature writer for Mint Lounge's Books and Culture section. She holds a Master's degree from the Department of English at the University of Delhi, and an MS in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University.

Vangmayi-Prtik Doshi was a very low-key affair as no VVIPS, and no top political leaders were invited to the wedding ceremony which was held at a private hotel in Bengaluru. Only close relatives of the two families attended the wedding in Karnataka. A video of the wedding, which was solemnised as the Hindu marriage traditions, also surfaced online showing the seers from Udupi Adamaru Mutt blessing the newlywed couple.

Sitharaman's husband Parakala Prabhakar is a political economist, who has served as a communications advisor and held a cabinet-rank position in the Andhra Pradesh government between July 2014 and June 2018.