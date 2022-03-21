Meet Pushkar Dhami, newly-elected CM of Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The BJP representative from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district, Pushkar Singh Dhami will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for another term, the party announced on Monday.

Dhami lost the Assembly Election 2022 from his constituency and ever since then, doubts were raised if he will continue as the CM in the state. He is the second alumni of Lucknow University to serve as Uttarakhand CM, the first being Harish Singh Rawat.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was elected as the 10th CM for the first time in 2021 after his predecessor Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post.

Dhami, an advocate by profession was born on September 16, 1975, he also holds a management degree.

From 1990 to 1999, Dhami was a part of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP's student wing, where he reportedly held various roles, including that of an organiser of the Parishad's National Conference in Lucknow during the time.

During his student politics days, Dhami was credited for asserting the state government to reserve 70% of opportunities for the local youth in industries of Uttarakhand.

From 2010 to 2012, Dhami worked in the Urban Development Monitoring Council under the erstwhile IJP Government.

He has also served as an adviser and officer on special duty to Bhagat Singh Koshiyari while koshiyari was serving as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in 2001.

