Who Is Riya Barde, Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested For Faking Indian Citizenship?

Riya Barde, who also goes by the name Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh was arrested by the Hill line police in Ulhasnagar, for living in India with fake documents. However, the story is more twisted than it looks. This Bangladeshi origin woman is allegedly linked to Raj Kundra’s production company and has worked in various pornographic films.

22-year-old, Riya overstayed her visit in India by allegedly obtaining an Indian passport using fake documents and was staying with her mother along with brother and sister. According to media reports, her mother married Arvind Barde, a resident of Amravati to facilitate their stay in India. Currently, the police are on the lookout for the remaining family members as Riya remains in Police custody. As per a police report cited by The Times of India, both of Riya's parents are residing in Qatar, while her brother and sister remain at large.

Who Is Riya Barde

Riya Barde’s mother, Ruby Shaikh, a Bangladeshi national, married Arvind Barde, a native of Amravati, and later claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. She subsequently changed her name to Anjali, and the family settled illegally in India.

All her family members changed their names: her mother, Anjali Barde (aka Ruby Sheikh), her father, Arvind Barde, her brother, Ravindra (aka Riyaz Sheikh), and her sister, Ritu (aka Moni Sheikh).

Reports indicate that Riya Barde worked for Raj Kundra’s production company and appeared in several films, including projects with performer Gehana Vasisth. She was previously arrested by Mumbai Police in a prostitution case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The situation came to light when a friend of Riya found about her Bangladeshi origin and reported her to the police, after which the probe was initiated into her residency documents.