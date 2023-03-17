‘Who Is Selling The Country? Why Should Rahul Gandhi Apologise?’: Congress’ Big Attack on BJP

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday made a scathing attack on the BJP saying the ruling party wants to hide PM Narendra Modi’s relations with industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been accused of stock manipulation and financial fraud in a report published by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Talking to reporters outside the Maharashtra Assembly, Patole said, “BJP wants to hide PM Modi’s relations with Adani. The way they looted LIC’s money, the way BJP is hiding its wrong deeds under the excuse of having a full majority government. Rahul Gandhi questioned this and the government is not answering.”

The Maharashtra Congress chief further accused the ruling BJP of selling the country to a handful of PM Modi’s friends and asked why should Congress MP Rahul Gandhi apologise for posing tough questions to the government.

“Who is selling the country? What should Rahul apologise for? Today when Rahul Gandhi wanted to speak, Lok Sabha was muted, & Speaker of Lok Sabha was laughing. This is how BJP is handling India's democracy. It is a black day for democracy,” Nana Patole added.

Patole further stated that whenever anyone speaks against BJP, the party starts meddling in the matter by diverting it to Hinduism. “Who is anti-national? Who is looting Reserve Bank? Who is finishing the Constitution? Who is giving contacts from all over the world to his friends?” Patole said.

Earlier, Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too defended Rahul Gandhi and said that the latter never sought help from foreign powers to save democracy in India. "Rahul Gandhi never demanded foreign forces come to our country to save our democracy. He hasn`t said anything he should apologise for. It`s nonsense," Tharoor said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

"Democracy, in our country, is in danger and everyone should know about it. I didn`t hear anything wrong in it", added Congress MP Tharoor. Further talking about the Parliamentary Budget session, Tharoor said, "It is the Government`s responsibility to run the Parliament. The budget session is ongoing, there`s a need to pass Finance Bill."

"When there are such important matters, you are not allowing Parliament to function over a non-issue," added Tharoor. Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge responding to BJP national president J P Nadda`s attack on Rahul Gandhi terming him as a "permanent part" of the "anti-nationalist toolkit" stated that the BJP, which had never taken part in the country`s freedom movement, was anti-nationals.

Kharge said, "They (BJP) themselves are anti-national. They never took part in India`s freedom movement, worked for the Britishers and they are calling others anti-national? They are doing this to deviate from issues of unemployment and inflation. Can Rahul Gandhi ever be anti-national? Are people who debate about democracy anti-national?"

Further Kharge stated that Congress and Rahul Gandhi will respond to Nadda`s salvo in Parliament. "I condemn JP Nadda`s statement. There is no point of apologising. We will give a strong reply to this in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi Ji will himself reply on this, that`s why they (BJP) are scared. Why are they not giving him a chance to speak in Parliament," he said.