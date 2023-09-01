Singapore: The president-elect of Singapore is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, an Indian-origin economist who was born in Singapore. He secured a stunning 70 per cent of the votes in a three-way race that involved two Chinese-origin contenders, according to the sample count result released by the Elections Department. Tharman, 66, is a former senior minister and a prominent economist who has served in various portfolios. The other two candidates in the race are Ng Kok Song, former chief investment officer with the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), and Tan Kin Lian, former chief of the NTUC Income, a state-owned union-based insurance group.

Song, 75, received 16 per cent, while Lian, 75, got 14 per cent, according to the sample count results. The final result is expected to come around midnight. He is set to assume office on 14 September 2023.

Son To A Tamil Father, Chinese Mother

Tharman's life story is a remarkable one. He was born in Singapore on 25 February 1957 to a Tamil father and a Chinese mother. His father, Kanagaratnam Shanmugaratnam, was a famous pathologist and cancer researcher, while his mother was a homemaker. Tharman grew up in a diverse and rich cultural environment, and mastered four languages: English, Tamil, Malay and Mandarin.

Tharman shone academically and obtained his bachelor's degree in economics from the London School of Economics, his master's degree in economics from the University of Cambridge, and his master's degree in public administration from Harvard University. He also co-authored a poetry book with his classmates when he was in school.

Tharman started his career at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the central bank and financial regulator of Singapore, where he became its chairman. He also served as the deputy chairman of GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore. He was highly regarded for his economic expertise and his role in guiding Singapore through the global financial crisis of 2008.

Joined Politics In 2001

Tharman joined politics in 2001, when he was elected as a member of parliament for the People's Action Party (PAP), the ruling party of Singapore. He held various ministerial portfolios, including education, finance, manpower and social policies. He was also appointed as the deputy prime minister in 2011, serving alongside Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Tharman was also active in international affairs, and served as the chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the policy-setting body of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), from 2011 to 2019. He was the first Asian to hold this position. He also chaired several global forums and initiatives on economic and social issues.

Tharman resigned from the PAP in July 2023 to run for president as an independent candidate. Tharman has been married to Jane Yumiko Ittogi, a former lawyer and social worker of Japanese origin, for over three decades. They have four children, a daughter and three sons. Tharman is known for his humility, charisma and eloquence. He is fluent in four languages and enjoys reading, cycling and playing chess.

Tharman has said that he is proud of his Indian heritage, but also considers himself a Singaporean first. He has advocated for social cohesion, racial harmony and meritocracy in Singapore. He has also expressed his admiration for India's diversity, democracy and development.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam is widely regarded as one of the most influential and respected leaders in Singapore and Asia. He has made history by becoming the first Indian-origin president of Singapore, and has inspired many people with his achievements and vision.

3rd Indian-Origin President Of Singapore

Tharman will become Singapore's third Indian-origin president once the results are formally declared. Sellapan Ramanathan, popularly known as S R Nathan, a Singaporean politician and civil servant of Tamil descent served as the president of Singapore. In 2009, Nathan defeated Benjamin Sheares to become Singapore's longest-serving president.

Chengara Veetil Devan Nair, better known as Devan Nair, served as the third president of Singapore from 1981 until his resignation in 1985. Born in 1923 in Malacca, Malaysia, Nair was the son of a rubber plantation clerk, who was originally from Thalassery, Kerala