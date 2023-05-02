Who Is Tillu Tajpuria, The Dreaded Criminal Killed By Rival Gang In Tihar Jail?

New Delhi: Dreaded criminal Tillu Tajpuriya died early on Tuesday after being stabbed by the Gogi gang inside Delhi's Tihar Jail. The assailants allegedly cut through the iron grille of his high-security ward and attacked him with a makeshift sharp weapon. He was unconscious when he was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Four members of the enemy gang descended from the first floor to Tajpuriya’s ground-floor ward using sheets around 6.15 am.

A senior prison official said 33-year-old Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, was allegedly attacked by Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, who are affiliated with the Gogi gang.

The attackers were lodged on the first floor of the same high-security ward. They allegedly cut the iron grille installed on the first floor and used sheets to climb down to the ground floor before attacking Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object, the official said.

Who Is Tillu Tajpuria?

Sunil Tajpuriya aka Tillu hailed from a village near Alipur on the outskirts of Delhi. He is the prime accused in the killing of his rival gangster Jitender Singh Maan, also known as Gogi, inside a courtroom in the Rohini Court complex in September 2021.

The gang war between Tillu and Gogi gang has been escalating over the past decade, leading to the loss of several lives and unrest in Delhi and Haryana areas.

Little is known about the tale of the two criminals who were once childhood friends and gradually turned into worst enemies. Sources suggest that they were childhood friends who once spent time together.

However, the once-close friends turned into fierce rivals during the student union elections in 2010 at Sharddhanand College in Alipur, Delhi.

While they didn`t contest the elections directly, they provided muscle power to rival candidates, which created bitterness between the two and ultimately led to the violent gang war in Delhi.

The war between the two gangs has claimed over 25 lives in the past decade. While the two friends-turned-foes are dead, their aides are still there.

The authorities need to take strict action against all those involved in the gang wars and not allow anyone to take their place.