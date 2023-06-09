Who Is UPSC Topper Muktendra Kumar, The Son Of A Brick Kiln Worker In UP’s Bijnore?

NEW DELHI: Muktendra Kumar is in one of the select league of individuals, who succeed in fulfilling their dreams of cracking the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam to become a top-ranking government servant.

UPSC Rank

Muktendra Kumar achieved the 819th rank in the UPSC examination, making him eligible for posting as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. However, he still continues to work hard with the same passion as his next goal is IAS.

Hindi Medium UPSC Asiprant

Kumar is among a growing number of UPSC aspirants who opt for Hindi as their study medium to pass the prestigious exam in recent years. He is also one among several successful UPSC aspirants coming from increasingly remote, rural, and disadvantaged sections of our society.

Humble Background

Kumar comes from a very humble family background. He is a son of a poor Dalit labourer, who works at a brick kiln in the Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh. Muktendra’s father Satish occasionally works in a crusher and transports bricks and his family sustains on free monthly ration provided by the government to the BPL families. His mother Kavita, father Satish, and two siblings live at their single-room house in UP's Saidpur village.

How He Prepared For UPSC?

Since could not afford to go to specialised coaching institutes due to financial crunch, he took help from online coaching classes available on video-sharing platform YouTube which helped him immensely during his UPSC preparations.

By clearing the prestigious UPSC exam, Muktendra has made Saidpur’s Dalit community and his village extremely proud of him. Ever since he got to know about his success in the UPSC exam on May 23, his family has welcomes a large number of people coming to their home to congratulate their son.

But his goal doesn’t just stop at this newfound status. “It is very important to remove poverty, the kind of

What Are His Future Goals?

Being aware of his humble background and the hardship that his family faced in raising him, Muktendra wants to do all he can to help the poor sections of the society. In an interview, he said that because of his extremely poor background, he could not think of dreaming any thing big.

He only knew about the Staff Selection Commission earlier, but when he came to know about the UPSC, he began preparing for it. Muktendra’s family is now relieved that his sister’s wedding would now be smooth and the leaking roof of his home could finally be fixed.