trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636289
NewsIndia
AMUL

Who is Vipul Chaudhary? Former Amul Chairman Who Was Awarded 7-Year Jail Term For Fraud

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Mehsana, Y R Agrawal, convicted Chaudhary and the other accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating, breach of trust, and forgery. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who is Vipul Chaudhary? Former Amul Chairman Who Was Awarded 7-Year Jail Term For Fraud The case was registered in 2014 when Chaudhary was serving as the chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy and the GCMMF.

Former Gujarat Minister and ex-chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy, Vipul Chaudhary, has been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a court in Mehsana. The verdict comes in a case where Chaudhary and 14 others were found guilty of cheating and causing a loss of Rs 22.5 crore to the dairy in 2014. They had supplied cattle feed to Maharashtra without following proper procedures.

Chaudhary, who is also the former chairman of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, has been a prominent figure in Gujarat’s cooperative sector. He held a ministerial position in the Shankarsinh Vaghela government in 1996.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Mehsana, Y R Agrawal, convicted Chaudhary and the other accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating, breach of trust, and forgery. Jail terms ranging from one to four years were awarded to the accused.

cre Trending Stories

The case was registered in 2014 when Chaudhary was serving as the chairman of Dudhsagar Dairy and the GCMMF. He was subsequently removed from both positions over allegations of corruption in cattle fodder procurement.

According to the FIR, Chaudhary took the decision to send cattle feed to drought-hit Maharashtra without proper authorization. The state government alleged that this decision was made without bringing it up in the dairy’s board meeting or issuing any tender.

Other individuals who have also been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment include former board members of Dudhsagar Dairy, Jalaben Thakor, the former vice chairperson, and Nishith Baxi, the former managing director.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded