Who lost their 'Smack'? Contact Rajasthan Police to claim it and get 'free stay & food'

JAIPUR: Ringing the humour bells on Twitter, Rajasthan Police's tongue-in-cheek tweet on drug abuse with “free stay & food” is winning accolades.

“Oops! Did anyone lost their #Smack?” tweeted the Rajasthan Police. Smack is another term for heroin.

“If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it'll be lost forever. We promise free stay & food at our expense! So hurry!,” it added.

The tweet also tagged the Narcotis Control Bureau Jodhpur, UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Punjab Police, CM Ashok Gehlot, and the Government of Rajasthan and Zee News Rajasthan handles.

The tweet soon went viral, with the Twitterati responding with equally humourous puns. “Tour Package announcement from @PoliceRajasthan,” tweeted one, while another wrote, “Can I try it?”

Meanwhile, handful users pointed out to the similarities with a previous Assam Police tweet. “Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri,” it had tweeted on June 4.

Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri. pic.twitter.com/fNoMjbGSKX — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 4, 2019

Both Assam Police and Mumbai police are known for their humorous tweets on social and important issues, in an effort to educated the readers.