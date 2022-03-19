Who was Naveen Shekharappa, Indian student who died in Ukraine

New Delhi: Naveen Ganagoudar Shekharappa, the Indian who died in Ukraine amid war and constant shelling, was a final year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University.

The 21-year-old was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine.

Ever since his death, the Indian government is attempting to bring back the mortal remains of the boy that will arrive to his home state Karnataka on Monday, said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"The body of Naveen Ganagoudar, a young man from Haveri district who had recently died during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will arrive in Bangalore on Monday morning at 3 am," Bommai tweeted"

As per Naveen Shekharappa’s family’s wishes, his body will be donated to a Karnataka Medical College for medical research.

Naveen’s father, on Friday, said that he was saddened as the process of bringing back the body of his son was delayed.

"Now, the sadness has gone away after learning that we will be able to see his body for the last time," he said.

After performing the final rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the S.S. Medical College of Davanagere, he added.

The state government compensated the family with an ex-gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

