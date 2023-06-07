Who Was Sanjeev Jeeva? Dreaded UP Gangster Shot-Dead In UP's Lucknow

Sanjeev Jeeva, a notorious gangster of Uttar Pradesh, has been shot dead outside a session court in state's capital Lucknow. A minor girl has also suffered bullet injuries during the shootout. She has been admitted to a hospital in nearby Balrampur town. The shootout in the court premises in broad daylight has lead to huge chaos in the state capital, with the Opposition slamming Yogi Adityanath government over 'failing' law and order situation.

Who Was Sanjeev Jeeva?

Sanjeev Jeeva was said to be a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari and Munna Bajrangi gang. Jeeva was lodged in a jail in Lucknow. He was a notorious criminal of state's Western Region. As per initial inputs, Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at least 5 times. The attacker has been caught by the police and taken to the Kesarbagh police station. Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Apart from Mukhtar Ansari and Munna Bajrangi, Jeeva also associated with the Bhati gang. According to the information, about three dozen cases were registered against him. Few days ago, Palaya Maheshwari, wife of Sanjeev Jeeva, had said that her husband's life was in danger. Jeeva's security was also increased on his wife's demand. However, the shooter came in the guise of a lawyer and shot him from point-blank range. Two policemen were also injured in this shootout. The condition of the injured girl during the shootout is said to be critical.

Accused in Krishnanand Rai and Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi murders

Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused. He was also an accused in the murder of BJP MLA Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi.

Who Killed Sanjeev Jeeva?

The accused assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav of Kerakat in Jaunpur district, was overpowered and handed over to the police. However, he was beaten up so badly by other lawyers that his condition is said to be critical.