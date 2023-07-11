topStoriesenglish2633735
WHRPC Chairman Tapan Kumar Calls Upon President Murmu, Union Minister Gadkari

The WHRPC chief has time and again emphasised the importance of protecting human rights and maintaining them in an idealized form in this era of political and military powers.

NEW DELHI: World Human Rights Protection Commission's (WHRPC) Chairman Tapan Kumar Rautaray called upon President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Rautaray, who has been a vocal advocate of human rights and has been working to bring all human rights organisations on one platform, gave insight about Bharat Gaurav Ratan Shri Samman to President Murmu besides presenting a brief about his organisation's motives. Bharat Gaurav Ratan Shri Samman was established two years ago to acknowledge and honour the contribution of Indians for their extraordinary contribution towards nation-building.

Rautaray also met union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss Bharat Gaurav Ratan Shri Samman. It may be noted that the WHRPC is dedicated to defending the Universal Declaration of Rights enshrined in the United Nations Charter. It consists of academics and intellectual groups from all over the world, who are actively working for the knowledge and protection of human rights for the entire human race.

The WHRPC chief has time and again emphasised the importance of protecting human rights and maintaining them in an idealized form in this era of political and military powers. He said that WHRPC is working not only to sensitize not only countries but even state governments about human rights.

The purpose of the organization is to make people aware of human rights, to provide honorary doctorate degrees to people doing remarkable work on issues related to the public, and to conduct other activities. WHRPC unites individuals, educators, organizations, and government bodies to embrace and promote human rights.

