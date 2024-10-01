Why Are Sai Baba Idols Being Removed From Varanasi Temples? What’s The Whole Controversy

Sai Baba Idols Controversy: In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the removal of Sai Baba statues from two major temples—Bada Ganesh Temple and Purushottam Temple—has sparked controversy. Hindu nationalist groups opposed the presence of Sai idols, arguing they don't belong in temples dedicated to Hindu deities. Facing pressure, the temple management agreed to the removal, igniting debates about religious practices and Sai's place in Hindu worship. However, the controversy surrounding Sai Baba idols isn't new.

What is Happening in Varanasi

The Sai Baba statue at the Bada Ganesh Temple in Varanasi has been removed as part of a campaign by the Sanatan Rakshak Dal. Members of the group removed the statue on Sunday night, claiming that the worship of Sai Baba is inappropriate in a city sacred to Sanatan Dharma.

Ajay Sharma, president of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, stated that there are no reasons for Sai Baba's presence in the temples of Kashi.

On Monday, various members of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal assembled at the Bada Ganesh Temple in Lohatia, a historic site that attracts thousands of devotees daily. During the gathering, the group wrapped a five-foot Sai statue in cloth and removed it from the temple complex, placing it outside the premises.

Supreme Court On Sai Idol Placement

In 2014, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in a dispute stemming from comments made by the Shankaracharya of Dwarkapeeth about worshiping Sai Baba. This controversy had resulted in derogatory remarks about the saint and the removal of his idol from several temples. As per reports, the court was hearing a petition from the Saidham Charitable Trust, which oversees various temples in Maharashtra, including the Sai Baba temple.

This year in June, the Madras High Court issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department regarding a petition seeking the removal of Sai Baba idols from government-run Hindu temples. The petition, filed by Coimbatore resident D. Suresh Babu, argued that a past court ruling supports the idea that Sai Baba's followers come from various faiths, not just Hinduism.