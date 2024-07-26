Why BJP Sacked 'Superperformer' Samrat Chaudhary As Bihar Chief?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently made a significant change in its Bihar leadership, removing Samrat Chaudhary from his position as the state president. This move comes after 16 months of Chaudhary steering the party according to his vision. The BJP high command not only stripped him of his ceremonial turban but also removed him from the presidency, appointing veteran leader Dilip Jaiswal in his place. This shake-up has sparked considerable speculation about Chaudhary's future, particularly regarding his role in Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Here’s a detailed look into the reasons behind this political reshuffle.

Aggressive Stance Against Nitish Kumar

When Samrat Chaudhary took charge of the BJP in Bihar in March 2023, he adopted an aggressive stance against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Initially, this assertiveness seemed to be within acceptable limits, but soon Chaudhary's opposition turned personal. He vowed not to rest until Nitish was unseated, even pledging not to wear his turban until this goal was achieved. This uncompromising attitude did not sit well with the party high command, especially when political dynamics shifted unexpectedly.

Unexpected Political Alliances

Chaudhary's aggressive tactics were based on the assumption that Nitish Kumar would not return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, in a surprising turn of events in February 2024, Nitish Kumar rejoined the NDA. This unexpected alliance caught Chaudhary off guard and his earlier statements against Nitish created a challenging situation for the party. Sources indicate that Chaudhary was initially furious about the new political alignment but eventually complied due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reduced Influence and Responsibilities

Despite being appointed as Deputy Chief Minister in Nitish Kumar's government, Samrat Chaudhary saw his influence wane. Initially assigned several major departments, his portfolio was gradually reduced to just the finance department. Significant departments like Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development, and Road Construction were taken away, diminishing his role in the state administration.

Poor Performance in Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP's performance in Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections was disappointing, with only a few seats won despite Chaudhary's efforts. This poor showing further weakened his position within the party. The old guard faction of the BJP, led by former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, seized this opportunity to challenge Chaudhary's leadership. Choubey and other senior leaders openly opposed Chaudhary, arguing that an outsider should not lead the state unit.

Internal Party Dynamics

The internal dynamics within the BJP also played a crucial role in Chaudhary's downfall. His promise to not wear his turban until Nitish Kumar was removed became a point of contention. After the formation of the BJP-JD(U) government, Nitish himself questioned Chaudhary about his vow. Given Nitish's influence and the BJP's need to maintain a stable alliance, Chaudhary had no choice but to publicly remove his turban, symbolically acknowledging the political realities.

The Aftermath

Appointment of Dilip Jaiswal

In a strategic move, the BJP high command appointed Dilip Jaiswal as the new Bihar BJP president. Jaiswal, a veteran from the party's old guard, has a good rapport with Nitish Kumar, which is expected to facilitate smoother coordination between the allies. Jaiswal's appointment marks a shift from Chaudhary's unilateral style of leadership to a more collaborative approach.

Future Uncertain for Chaudhary

The future of Samrat Chaudhary in Bihar politics remains uncertain. Political analysts like Prashant Kishor and leaders like Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya have predicted that Chaudhary's political career may face further challenges. They suggest that he might even lose his position as Deputy Chief Minister in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle scheduled for mid-August.