Why CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Slapped Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut?

New Delhi: The recent incident at Chandigarh airport in which actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by the CISF official named LCT Kulwinder Kaur. Kangana won from Mandi Lok Sabha seats and at the time of the incident she was flying to Delhi to attend NDA's meeting.

Following the incident, a complaint has been filed to Punjab police against the CISF women constable and DSP Airport Kuljinder Singh and DSP Harsimran Singh are investigating the case.

Reportedly, the women constable was upset with the BJP leader for saying against the farmer's protest.

In a video gone viral on social media, Kulwinder Kaur can be heard saying, "She (Kangana Ranaut) gave a statement... that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..."

Meanwhile, Kangana has arrived at Delhi airport ahead of the meeting of the NDA scheduled tomorrow in Parliament's central hall. She defeated Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency with a margin of 74,755 votes. Kangana received 5,37,022 votes while Singh got 4,62,267 votes, as per the ECI data.