Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777572
NewsIndia
NAGAUR VIRAL VIDEO

Rajasthan Horror: Wife Tied To Motorcycle, Dragged By Husband In Rajasthan's Nagaur; Arrest Made After Video Goes Viral

Accused Premaram Meghwal (32) had a history of domestic violence and regularly thrashed his wife. On the day of the incident, he allegedly beat her up before tying her to his motorcycle and dragging her behind it.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Horror: Wife Tied To Motorcycle, Dragged By Husband In Rajasthan's Nagaur; Arrest Made After Video Goes Viral

A woman in Rajasthan's Nagaur district was brutally thrashed by her alcoholic husband, tied to a motorcycle, and dragged around their village, news agency PTI reported. The horrific incident, which occurred nearly a month ago, came to light after a video surfaced on social media, showing the woman being dragged behind the motorcycle. According to police, Premaram Meghwal (32) had a history of domestic violence and regularly thrashed his wife. On the day of the incident, he allegedly beat her up before tying her to his motorcycle and dragging her behind it through their village, Naharsinghpura.

The video, which was circulated on social media on Monday, sparked outrage and prompted the police to take action. Panchaudi police station assistant sub-inspector Surendra Kumar said the police probed into the matter and arrested Meghwal on Monday for disturbing the peace.

The woman, who is currently living with her relatives, had not reported the incident to the police. Her neighbours revealed that Meghwal was an alcoholic and regularly beat his wife, even restricting her from talking to anyone in the village.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI -- What is in the Hindenburg Report 2.0?
DNA Video
DNA: Sensational revelations from postmortem report in Kolkata doctor rape case
DNA Video
DNA: Why landslide incidents increases in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh trying to please Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!