New Delhi: Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) sworn in as Minister by state Governor RN Ravi. The ruling DMK's youth wing secretary was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai in the presence of MK Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues. After taking the oath of office, Udhayanidhi asserted that he would answer criticism of 'family politics' through his work. Speaking to reporters, he also said that criticism of family politics was nothing new to him and that it was "unavoidable". Udhayanidhi, who represents the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai, said he would face it and answer the jibes aimed at him through his work.

"Tell me if there are any grievances," the 45-year-old said.

Answering a question, he said his goal is to work towards making Tamil Nadu the nation's sports capital and ensure stadiums across the state as assured in the party's manifesto for the 2021 Assembly elections.

On his Twitter handle, Udhayanidhi said he would always work with a consciousness that it was a responsibility given to him and not a post.

Clad in his trademark folded-up, full-sleeve white shirt, with a popular logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father and party chief Stalin.

The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes, following which Udhayanidhi formally assumed office at the Secretariat on the premises of Fort St George in Chennai. All other Ministers including Anbil Mahesh, EV Velu and V Senthil Balaji and top officials were present.

While DMK's allies including Congress took part, the main opposition AIADMK, which has been accusing the ruling party of family politics, boycotted the function.

Chief Minister MK Stalin made a reshuffle of portfolios held by 10 Ministers and allocated the Special Programme Implementation (SPI) portfolio, held by him, to Udhayanidhi.

Udhayanidhi has been given the subjects of Youth Welfare, Sports Development, SPI Department and Poverty Alleviation Programme. Senior Minister, I Periyasamy, who was reportedly not happy with his department of Cooperatives (Cooperation Department) was re-designated as Minister for Rural Development, which covers panchayats as well. Siva V Meyyanathan (Environment and Climate Change) previously held the Youth Welfare and Sport Development portfolio.

Rural Development Minister K R Periyakaruppan is re-designated as Minister for Cooperation and Forests Minister K Ramachandran is now Minister for Tourism. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu would also handle Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). M Mathiventhan who held the Tourism department is the new Forests Minister.

(With agency inputs)