'Will Bury PM Modi 400 Feet Beneath The Earth': JMM Leader Nazrul Islam Threatens In Viral Video

RANCHI: In a shocking development, a video featuring Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Nazrul Islam has gone viral on social media, stirring controversy as he purportedly threatens Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, Islam can be heard declaring his intention to bury PM Modi 400 feet beneath the ground. However, the authenticity of the viral video remains unverified.

'PM Modi Is Like Hitler'

The incident unfolded during a day-long protest organized by Nazrul Islam on April 14, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti, near the railway station in Sahibganj district, Jharkhand. During the demonstration, Islam likened PM Modi to Hitler, suggesting that the Prime Minister harbours intentions to dismantle the constitution. He further escalated the rhetoric by proclaiming slogans about surpassing the 400-seat mark, symbolically indicating a deep-seated animosity towards Modi's leadership.

BJP's Counter-Attack On JMM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly reacted to the video, condemning Islam's remarks and demanding clarification from opposition parties. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev characterized the statement as a grave matter, alleging that the opposition, particularly the Indian National Congress-led coalition, has sunk into despair, resorting to discussing the assassination of the Prime Minister. Shahdev emphasized the seriousness of the situation, highlighting the absence of any action from the state administration despite the alarming nature of the threats directed at the head of state.

अक्षम्य अपराध!



मानसिक रूप से विकलांग "झामुमो" का गुंडा केंद्रीय समिति सदस्य "नज़रुल इस्लाम" यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की हत्या करने की खुली धमकी दे रहा है !



यह व्यक्ति देश के प्रधानमंत्री को मार कर 400 फीट जमीन में गाड़ने की बात कर रहा है !



झामुमो के बैठकों का… pic.twitter.com/vSXcRP8Gih — Amar Kumar Bauri (Modi Ka Parivar) (@amarbauri) April 15, 2024

Former chief minister of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi also condemned the JMM leader for making such a provocative remark against the Prime Minister and stated that it looks like ''Nazrul Islam has lost his mental balance.''

आज दुनिया में ऐसी कोई ताकत नहीं है, जो हमारे देश की तरफ और हमारे देश के प्रधानमंत्री की तरफ नज़र उठा कर भी देख सके।



प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की लोकप्रियता देखकर झामुमो नेताओं का मानसिक संतुलन बिगड़ गया है।



झारखंड की सभी लोकसभा सीटों पर INDI एलायंस की हार तय है, जिसकी… pic.twitter.com/nQc4qE4i52 — Babulal Marandi (Modi Ka Parivar) (@yourBabulal) April 16, 2024

The escalating tensions between political factions have led to accusations and counter-accusations. Shahdev pointed out instances where opposition leaders have made inflammatory remarks, including a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suggesting violence and an attack on a BJP candidate, Geeta Koda. The BJP representative demanded accountability from Chief Minister Champai Soren, questioning his silence on the matter and insinuating potential involvement in anti-democratic activities.

BJP Demands Probe, Action

In light of the volatile situation, the BJP has called for a thorough investigation into the matter, urging the Election Commission to intervene. Shahdev stressed the need to uphold democratic values and safeguard against any plots aimed at undermining the nation's democratic fabric.

Defending himself, Nazrul Islam said that his words have been twisted and presented in a distorted manner. He added that he did not say anything about PM Modi. He understands the limits of decency. Islam said that on April 14, a 'Save the Country, Save the Constitution' event was organized in Sahibganj on the occasion of Babasaheb's Jayanti. This program was held in all district headquarters. He was invited as the chief guest at the Sahibganj event. However, he argued that he did not talk about burying anyone but rather questioned the BJP's claim of getting 400 seats.

Who is Nazrul Islam?

Prof. Nazrul Islam is a professor at a prestigious college. He is also a member of the JMM Central Committee. He teaches political science at the Shibu Soren Tribal Degree College in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.