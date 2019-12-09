हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarnagar rape case

Will commit suicide: Muzaffarnagar rape, acid attack survivor demands justice

The rape victim said that she was facing danger to life but the police are not taking any action against the accused. She further said, ''If I do not get justice, I will commit suicide, and Shahpur Police will be responsible for it."

Will commit suicide: Muzaffarnagar rape, acid attack survivor demands justice

Muzaffarnagar: A woman, who accused four men of attacking her with acid, on Sunday threatened to end her life if justice is not served. The 35-year-old woman alleged that four men namely Aarif, Shahnawaz, Sharif and one more person entered her home in Shahpur village in Kaserawa and threw acid on her.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was admitted for medical assistance and was discharged on the same day. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into her allegations.

Live TV

"The incident happened around four days back. A case has been registered. We are investigating the case from all angles," said Nepal Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural. The woman had earlier lodged a rape case against the four men. She alleged that the accused were putting pressure on her to withdraw the rape case against them.

"I am facing danger to my life but the police are not taking any action against the accused. If I do not get justice, I will commit suicide, which will be responsible for Shahpur Police," she said.

Muzaffarnagar rape caseUttar Pradesh rapeRape victimSuicide
