Will continue good work done by Yediyurappa: New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai assures PM Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: After being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, Basavaraj Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good wishes and said he would continue the good work done by the previous BS Yediyurappa-led state government.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your kind wishes. I will definitely continue the good work done by the state government under the able leadership of @BSYBJP. We, as a team will work for the development of the state and the nation under the guidelines of all our senior leaders," Bommai tweeted.

Earlier, while congratulating the Bommai, Prime Minister Modi lauded his predecessor Yediyurappa for his `monumental contribution` to the growth of BJP and the state.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new chief minister will build on the `exceptional work` done by the previous BJP government in the state.

"Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka`s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure," he said in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa had on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect, but had asked him to continue to function as Chief Minister till alternate arrangements were made.

Basavaraj Somappa Bommai – the new Karnataka Chief Minister, is a staunch Yediyurappa loyalist and has his origins in the Janata Parivar. Previously JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy have been CMs of Karnataka during different periods.

The 61-year-old leader was the Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in Yediyurappa's council of ministers that was dissolved by the Governor and was also the Minister in-charge of Haveri and Udupi Districts.

Born on January 28, 1960 in Hubballi, Basavaraj Bommai is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering. He worked in Tata Motors, Pune for three years and then became an industrial entrepreneur.

Bommai’s caste, educational qualification, administrative capacities and proximity to Yediyurappa and central leaders of the BJP is said to be the reasons for his choice for the post.

Bommai is from the dominant Veerashaiva-c to which Yediyurappa also belongs. The community accounts for 16-17 per cent of the state's population and is counted as a key vote-base of the BJP.

