Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022

Will make this devabhoomi divya: PM Modi's top quotes in Uttarakhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally at the poll-bound Uttarakhand and talked about his party’s ‘Parvat Mala’ initiative.

Will make this devabhoomi divya: PM Modi&#039;s top quotes in Uttarakhand today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 12) addressed a rally at the poll-bound Uttarakhand and talked about his party’s ‘Parvat Mala’ initiative along with the other development projects laid down in the state. 

Modi while addressing the gathering also attacked the Congress party questioning the national sentiments of the outfit and its leader and claimed that BJP will restore the divinity of Uttarakhand. 

Here are some key quotes from PM Modi’s speech at Uttarakhand today: 

  • “India is one, this country is one...Congress says there is no nation. Congress is not even ready to consider India a nation (Rashtra). BJP will secure the 'Devatava' (divinity) of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand,” said Modi. 
  • “Our govt provided support to poor during Covid-19 via free ration & several other schemes. Corruption would have happened if Congress was ruling the state,” the BJP leader said. 
  • “We are constructing highways & airports here. Under ‘Parvat Mala’, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas via the national ropeway development programme,” the BJP leader asserted. 
  • “New medical colleges & degree colleges will be opened,” said Modi. 
  • “I want to congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami that they decided to remove 'Poorvi Pakistan' mention from caste certificates of rehabilitated Bengalis,” Modi said in Uttarakhand. 

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14 in a single phase and the results will be counted on March 10. 

