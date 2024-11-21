'Will Miss Birth Of My Child': Man Faces Flak Online For Fooling Airline Staff With Fake Emergency Story

A user on social media platform Instagram is facing flak for sharing a video of himself doing a prank on the staff of SpiceJet and fellow passengers after his flight to Mumbai was delayed. The video was shared by digital content creator Anuj, in which he was seen complaining about his flight being delayed for over three hours.

"Now I get to do something that I have always wanted to do, which is to be a part of an angry mob shouting at helpless airline staff," Anuj was heard saying in the clip before showing the annoyed crowd at the terminal. "The mob is growing. Once it is at optimal capacity, I will start raging," he further said.

The user, who creates content on social media, escalated the prank by reaching out to a SpiceJet ground staff member with a fake story about the birth of his child. "It's very important for me to be on this flight. I will miss the birth of my child. My wife is in the hospital. I have to go to Bombay," the user said in his fake plea.

"I scheduled my flight in such a way that I won't miss it. It looks like my wife will have to deliver alone," he went on to say as the staff member reassured him that the boarding would begin soon.

The situation, however, took a serious turn after the other passenger believed his fake story and began fighting with the ground staff for him. "They are fighting with staff about how emotional I am, so I have to continue crying," he stated. The video was shared by Anuj last week. Since then, it has garnered around 5,000 likes and has been viewed by over 180,000 people.

After the video went viral, the social media content creator faced heat and was criticized for his prank. Reacting to the post, a user slammed Anuj saying, "I mean this not right such cheap behavior just for content you would do anything you want to." "Seriously, people would do anything for content," commented another.

"Jhut jhut me dada nana ko maarte huye dekha hai, biwi delivery fresh hai. (I have seen people lie about their grandparents' deaths, but lying about a baby delivery is fresh)," wrote a third user.

"Never book SpiceJet flights when you have some urgent or important work. They delay 99% of their flights. I have only booked twice, and both times the flight was delayed," shared another.