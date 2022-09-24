'Will PUNCH back at the right time': Mithun Chakraborty makes SIGNIFICANT remark before Durga Puja in Kolkata

"Will PUNCH back at the right time." Before Durga Puja, superstar and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty gave a strong message in Kolkata. He further added, "I am a fighter who has been knocked out of the boxing ring nine times. The politics of the film industry has thrown me out nine times. But I got up before counting ten. After that, the last punch I hit back, they didn't dare to get up again." BJP's star campaigner said in a press conference with the party's state president Sukanta Majumder in Hastings on Saturday.

But when will he hit that punch? Mithun replies, "Are you talking about politics? I am not the spokesperson of BJP." However, Mithun said that if you want to be a fighter, you have to be prepared. You will be hurt again and again. But he who has physical and mental strength, will win in the end.''

About the recent recovery of unaccounted money from Partha Chatterjee's 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee's flat, Mithun said, "I feel frustrated by this situation. I could not earn so much money in my whole career." But at the same time, Mithun said, "I do not attack anyone personally. Under whom, how much money was found, whose money he can only tell this.'' Mithun is scheduled to inaugurate a puja of local MP Sukanta at Balurghat in South Dinajpur. The BJP alleged that the administration did not allow Mithun to stay in the district circuit house. However, Mithun did not give any direct answer in this regard.

Earlier, Mithun came to Kolkata in July and hinted at the split in the Trinamool parliamentary party and said, "38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch with us. Among them, 21 people are directly in connection with me.'' Mithun also said that he is not backing down from his statement.