Will restore 4G internet services in 2 districts in Jammu and Kashmir after August 15: Centre tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 11) that a review committee has decided that 4G internet services will be allowed on a trial basis in one district each in Jammu and one in the Kashmir valley after August 15.

The Centre also informed the top court that review committe has also found that situation is not conducive to restore 4G internet services in maximum parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre also told the SC that the relaxation will be given only in areas which are not near the Line of Control and 4G internet services will be first restored in areas which have a low intensity of terrorist activities. The Centre said that the situation will be reviewed by the government after two months.

"A carefully calibrated view was taken and on a trial basis, the committee has stated that High speed internet could be restored in certain area with strict monitoring.

Area should have low threshold of terrorist activities," said the Centre.

On Friday (August 7), the SC had asked the Centre to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir. During the hearing, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had sought time to take instructions on the restoration of 4G services in the Union Territory, saying a new Lieutenant Governor has taken charge in the UT. Notably, Manoj Sinha was appointed the new Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after former L-G GC Murmu quit on August 5.

It may be recalled that 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended on August 5, 2019, after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.