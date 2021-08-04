Will shave my head if Amit Shah makes statement in Parliament on Delhi rape: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, who is facing criticism for his ‘papari chaat’ remark on the way government was passing important bills, has now said that he will shave his head if Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes to Parliament on Wednesday and makes a statement on the alleged rape of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi.

The firebrand TMC leader further claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah is running away from addressing the Opposition’s concern on Pegasus snooping scandal.

Derek O'Brien made these remarks while speaking to a TV news channel during which he also expressed his concerns over the law-and-order situation in the national capital.

Targeting the government, the TMC leader said that all Opposition parties want a discussion in Parliament on the snooping scandal but the government is running away from the debate.

The Bengal leader said that they want to discuss three issues: repealing the farm laws; shrinking economy, jobs, price rise and inflation; and Pegasus scandal.

Attacking the Home Minister, the TMC MP said that he has not seen Amit Shah in Parliament in the recent days. Should not he come to Parliament and answer Opposition’s questions regarding the minor’s rape in Delhi, he asked.

Coming down heavily on Shah, the TMC MP said that if the Home Minister comes to Parliament and makes a statement on Delhi rape case, he will shave his head.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disapproval of his 'papri chaat' comment on passing of bills, O'Brien had said that his intention was to use a cultural idiom to connect with the people over the serious issue and asked if the PM would be happier if he used the word "dhokla" instead.

He stressed that the real issue was the hurried passing of bills in both the Houses without any discussions and even went on to say that the prime minister's reaction showed that the "TMC is setting the agenda".

"Passing laws or making paapri chaat," O'Brien had said on Monday taking a swipe at the government and noting that 12 bills were passed at an average time of under seven minutes in Parliament.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that PM Modi was anguished over the comment and found it "insulting to the people who elect MPs".

