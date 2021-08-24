Will start delivering S-400 missile defence system to India by 2021 end: Russian firm Almaz Antey

MOSCOW: Russian air and space defence concern Almaz-Anteyhas said that it will begin to deliver surface-to-air missile defence system (SAM) S-400 to India by end of the year 2021.

"I can confirm that we will deliver [the S-400 system to India] by the end of 2021 in accordance with the schedule and contractual obligations of the Russian side,", Vyacheslav Dzirkaln, the deputy CEO of the firm, said.

He made these remarks while interacting at International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021" on Monday. Dzirkaln also said that at the present Indian military personnel training is underway in operating the S-400."

As for the training, the first group of Indian specialists has completed the training.

The second group is undergoing training. I would not talk about the number of people but it is a sufficient number for the Indian armed forces to effectively operate our equipment.

I would like to say that the results shown by the first group of Indian specialists after the training were very high. I would like to note the [high] level of training of Indian specialists," the deputy CEO said.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 regiments.

Live TV