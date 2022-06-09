The entire country is shocked by the former BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed. There is violence in Bengal as well over that issue. On Thursday, the national highway was blocked in Howrah throughout the day. But this time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply to this. Why is the unrest in Delhi being dragged into Bengal, she questioned. She also warned of the riot situation. Her question to the blockaders was, "Will you be happy if you kill me."

On this day, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference from Nabanna along with Minister Firhad Hakim. Firhad also opposed the blockade. He said, "Islam gives a message of peace. Trouble, unrest, riots do not support Islam." After that, Mamata said, "We are all requesting with folded hands to move away from the politics of blockade. Someone will provoke for a day. Tomorrow, no one will be around! If there is a riot tomorrow, no one will have any answer."

There has been a hue and cry over Nupur Sharma's comments for the past few days. There has been a storm of condemnation not only within the country but also outside. The BJP has expelled Nupur from the party for the same. However, they have to face questions about taking action so late. On this, Mamata said, "Let there be a strong movement against the BJP. Let us protest. We are protesting in groups. Our MPs have raised the issue."

Mamata added, "I always say that if there is an attack on minorities, let the majority protest. If the majority is attacked, let the minorities protest. The whole world is talking about this. But why are you creating mess in Bengal? Bengal is a place of peace. Your refuge. You voted for us. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, all voted. Some scoundrels tried to divide the country by saying two words, so there is no need to create unrest in Bengal. Go to the BJP's state! Go to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi."

Due to this kind of road blockade, the common people suffers. Mamata said, "Some people are doing this for their own sake, to get publicity. You don't know how many people are abusing. People are suffering. Everyone is sitting in the car for hours. What are they to blame? What is their crime? Why should people suffer for the BJP? I beg you to spare people. I don't allow road blockades, strikes. Please don't take revenge on people."

The national highway at Ankurhati in Howrah was blocked and the road was closed since this morning due to the prophet's dispute. Protests continued by burning tires. Police from Domjur police station could not even go and lift the blockade. Thousands of people were trapped for hours. On this day, Mamata gave a strong message from Nabanna. She ordered local clubs, police and imams to go to the area. She has ordered to identify those who are instigating such incidents and carry out surveillance. Mamata said, "I am for peace, harmony and solidarity. Even with my life, I will protect unity."