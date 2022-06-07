'I will not allow Bengal to be divided till I have blood in my body.' This is how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned the BJP about the division of Bengal from a meeting in Alipurduar. She alleged that the BJP threatened to divide Bengal as soon as the vote came. On the second day of her visit to North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee held a meeting in Alipurduar. From that meeting, the Chief Minister protested against the demand of a section of BJP's North Bengal leaders for the partition of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee claimed that there was no development in North Bengal during the Left regime.

The Chief Minister said, "There has been a lot of development in North Bengal in the last 10 years. Now the people of North Bengal do not have to go to South Bengal." A number of BJP leaders, including John Barla, have raised the issue of a separate North Bengal, mainly alleging under development. On this day, Mamata Banerjee said, 'Before the polls, they said that we will do Gorkhaland. Some people in the BJP are saying that we will make North Bengal separate. We will remain united. As long as there is blood in my body, I will not allow Bengal to be divided. The BJP does the politics of division. We don't divide, we grow together."

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister gets threats.from the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jibon Singh. He said, "I am telling Mamata Banerjee, dare not set foot in Koch Kamtapur. You cannot interfere or oppose the formation of koch Kamtapur." After this, the Chief Minister said, "He is saying that if we do not divide North Bengal, he will kill me. If you have the power, put a gun on my chest. I have seen a lot of guns."

Mamata has repeatedly visited North Bengal and tried to blunt the BJP's allegation. She had gone to Darjeeling a few days ago. The day of the GTA elections has also been announced. The hills are also very calm now. Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri, who were most vocal in the demand for a separate Gorkhaland, are also on the backfoot. In this situation, the Chief Minister does not want to indulge in politics over the BJP's demand for a separate North Bengal.