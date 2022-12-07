Winter Session of Parliament 2022: 15 obituaries of deceased lawmakers listed in both houses including Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament will start today (December 7) with 15 obituaries of deceased lawmakers listed in both houses. Lok Sabha will adjourn for an hour post-reading of the obituary today. Opposition MPs, led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have requested the Speaker to adjourn the House for half the day as a mark of respect to veteran politician and sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away this year. Besides Mulayam Singh Yadav, the obituary list includes the names of one sitting Lok Sabha member, eight former Lok Sabha members, and six Rajya Sabha members. Apart from these, references are also made in the House about major natural calamities or accidents, or tragic happenings involving loss of life and property.

It is customary and usual to make obituary references in the House on the demise of sitting members, Ministers, former members, outstanding and eminent personages, national leaders, men and women who have played an important role in the public life of the country and heads of governments of foreign and friendly States.

Further, in the winter Parliament session today, the political parties will demand the passing of the women’s reservation during this session. During Lok Sabha’s business advisory meeting, lawmakers such as Sudip Bandopadhyay of Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s TR Baalu pitched for a women’s reservation bill that promises 33 percent reservation of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that during this session, efforts will be made to take important decisions. “Efforts will be made to take important decisions while keeping in mind taking the country to new heights of development and new opportunities to take the country forward amid the current global situation. I'm confident that all parties will add value to discussions,” PM Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI)