Winter Vacations Declared In Kashmir Schools From Nov 28 As Temperature Dips

New Delhi: The Jammu And Kashmir government on Saturday declared the winter vacation in the Kashmir division of the Union Territory in the wake of challenging winter conditions prevailing in the valley. Issuing the order, the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir announced winter vacation up to class 8th from November 28 to February 29, 2024 for all the government and private schools in the Valley.

Classes 9 to 12 will observe winter vacations from December 11 to February 29, 2024. This decision comes amid the valley experiencing seven consecutive days of intense cold attributed to clear night skies. On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar city reached minus one degree Celsius, with even lower temperatures recorded in other parts of the Valley.

Due to the absence of heating facilities in schools and the unavailability of buses equipped with heaters, children attending schools encounter significant challenges amid the severe cold in Kashmir. Authorities are compelled to resort to class closures during the winter months due to these unavoidable circumstances.