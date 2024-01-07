New Delhi: Several regions of Northern India are currently experiencing severe cold conditions, with no relief anticipated in the near future. Considering the bone-chilling winter, authorities in various districts and cities have extended holidays.

Winter Vacations Extended In Several Cities Of Uttar Pradesh

The winter vacations for classes up to 8 in Lucknow district have been extended until January 10. Additionally, the timings for classes 9 to 12 have been adjusted to 10 am to 3 pm.

In response to the escalating cold conditions in Noida, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has directed the extension of school holidays. All schools in Noida-Greater Noida, for classes from nursery to 8th, will remain closed until January 14.

Prayagraj has extended winter vacations for classes 1 to 8 until January 10, while Bijnor has ordered the closure of schools for classes 1 to 8 until January 13 due to the severe cold.

Considering the cold wave, the District Education Office has modified the timings for classes from nursery to 8th. Schools have been instructed not to conduct classes before 9 am until January 13.

In the midst of severe cold day conditions in Rajasthan, the administrations of Jaipur and Sikar have prolonged winter vacations for classes 1 to 8 until January 14. Similarly, Jammu has extended winter vacations until January 12.

Meanwhile, Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education has withdrawn the earlier announced order on extension of Winter Vacation for all the Govt, Govt-aided and Unaided Recognised Private Schools till January 10.