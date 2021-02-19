With China in mind, Quad nations emphasise on territorial integrity in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: In the third meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad nations on Thursday (Februray 18, 2021), India underlined its commitment to uphold a rules-based international order and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, a veiled reference to China’s hostile moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, it said that India underlined its “commitment to upholding a rules-based international order, underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas and peaceful resolution of disputes.”

Further, the statement said that the Foreign Ministers highlighted their “shared attributes as political democracies, market economies and pluralistic societies”.

The MEA stated that India`s efforts to provide vaccines to 74 countries was recognized and appreciated when the ministers during a discussion about ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. "They expressed their commitment to cooperate in addressing this challenge, enhancing access to affordable vaccines, medicines and medical equipment," it added.

While on Twitter Jaishankar tweeted that they "exchanged perspectives on regional issues across the Indo-Pacific.

Exchanged perspectives on regional issues across the Indo-Pacific. Highlighted practical cooperation in different domains to give our agenda a concrete shape. @MarisePayne @moteging @SecBlinken Detailed readout: https://t.co/OucJov8xxY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 18, 2021

Notably, only Japan named China in its statement while statement from both India and the US made no direct mention of China, and Australia had not issued one after the meeting as of Thursday night.

The Japanese statement said, "The four ministers concurred on further advancing practical cooperation in various areas towards the realisation of a `Free and Open Indo-Pacific`, such as quality infrastructure, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, education and human resource development." It added, "They also welcomed proactive efforts by other countries including those in Europe toward a `Free and Open Indo-Pacific`."

The crisis in Myanmar and North Korea too was discussed in the Quad meet.

The term “Quad” is extensively being used to describe the grouping with the US, Australia, Japan and India which is seen as a possible counterweight to China’s aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

The virtual meeting was attended attended India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marine Payne and Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi.