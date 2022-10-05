With eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, KCR changes Telangana Rashtra Samiti's name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti

New Delhi: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, changed his Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party's name to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti" (BRS) on Wednesday (October 5, 2022). During the party's general body meeting in Hyderabad, president KCR read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

The party leadership now plans to reach out to people by pitching its "Telangana good governance model" to venture into national politics and effectively take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On its foundation day event in April this year, the party had resolved that it should play a key role in national politics in the interest of the country as the BJP is "exploiting communal sentiments" for its political convenience.

In its outreach initiative, the party would now reportedly focus on welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade).

It is notable that Rao's move to accelerate his political fight against the saffron camp coincides with the announcement of the schedule for the Munugode by-poll in Telangana by the Election Commission. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6.

Earlier in 2020, the BJP had emerged as a force to reckon with in Hyderabad civic polls and also won Assembly constituencies in by-polls held to segments including Huzurabad.

The BJP leaders have also been vigorously focusing on Telangana as part of the party's efforts to expand its footprint in southern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, "Desh ke neta KCR," "Dear India he is coming", and "KCR is on the way", were among the slogans prominently displayed on banners, that could be seen in Hyderabad.

(With agency inputs)