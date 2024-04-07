The BJP and AAP continued their tussle over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on Sunday with leaders of both the parties taking to streets of the national capital. The two parties protested just 600 meters apart with opposing demands. The Chief Minister was arrested on March 21 in connection with an alleged case related to Delhi's Excise Policy by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), prompting the opposition to demand his termination from CM position. On the other hand, the AAP leaders on occasions have put forth the idea of seeking court’s approval to establish Delhi CM’s Office in Jail.

‘Sharab Se Sheeshmahal Tak’

The BJP showcased what they claimed to be a replica of the newly refurbished official residence of the Delhi chief minister, dubbing it 'Sheeshmahal', while asserting irregularities in its construction. A designated selfie spot titled "From Alcohol to Sheeshmahal ("Sharab se Sheeshmahal tak)" was established at the protest site, featuring liquor bottle-shaped cutouts representing AAP leaders implicated in the purported excise policy scandal.

Prominent Delhi BJP figures, including state president Virendra Sachdeva, along with the party's Lok Sabha election candidates, legislators, and council members, participated in the protest.

AAP’s Mass Fasting

AAP leaders observed a mass hunger strike at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. While talking to the media, Atishi claimed, "ED, CBI act as political weapons of BJP." Atishi further said that the funds in this liquor policy scandal have been traced from liquor merchant Sharat Reddy to the BJP.

The AAP leader further stated that the citizens of Delhi hold a deep affection for Arvind Kejriwal, viewing him not just as a Chief Minister but as a familial figure, like a son or a brother. Adding that there is a widespread desire for his release on bail. Despite efforts by BJP's Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they have failed to provide any evidence of involvement in the liquor scam by AAP leaders, Atishi asserted.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a liquor excise policy scam.