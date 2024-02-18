The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on 'Mission 370' for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, aiming to secure 370 seats. To achieve this goal, the party is intensifying efforts in constituencies where it faced setbacks in the 2019 elections.

One such area of focus is the 14 seats lost in Uttar Pradesh, with 6 of them located in Western UP. Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Sambhal after 15 years is aimed at bolstering support in this region, where he will lay the foundation stone of the unique Kalki Dham temple. This visit is anticipated to have a significant impact on BJP's electoral prospects, raising questions about its strategic significance.

Following the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, BJP plans to further its Hindutva agenda with the inauguration of Kalki Dham in Sambhal. This move is expected to resonate not only in Sambhal but also across several districts of Western UP. During the event, Prime Minister Modi will address the public, rallying BJP workers for success in 2024.

BJP's focus remains on reclaiming the six lost seats – Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, Bijnor, and Nagina – in Uttar Pradesh to bolster its representation in the Lok Sabha. Sambhal, historically significant and politically contested, has seen a dominance of Yadav candidates, with only one BJP victory on this Muslim-majority seat.

Political Importance Of Sambhal Lok Sabha Seat

The Sambhal seat holds significant political importance, having been predominantly governed by the BSP and Samajwadi Party. Yadav candidates have emerged victorious here on 11 occasions, highlighting their influence in the region. Notably, the BJP has secured victory only once in this predominantly Muslim constituency.

Yadav candidates maintain a stronghold on the Sambhal seat, historically linked to its past as part of Moradabad. Presently, Sambhal comprises five assembly seats – Chandausi, Bilari, Kundarki, Asmauli, and Sambhal itself.

Currently represented by 94-year-old Shafiqur Rahman Barf, Sambhal has undergone demographic shifts, with a significant Muslim population alongside Yadavs, Scheduled Castes, and other groups. Despite prevailing demographics, BJP remains optimistic about its electoral prospects, buoyed by recent successes and the momentum generated by initiatives like the Ram Temple.

BJP's Master Stroke To Win Sambhal In 2024

Beyond electoral strategies, BJP also relies on its welfare schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Kisan Samman Nidhi to garner support. These schemes have not only benefited large sections of the populace but also attracted significant Muslim support, particularly from women.

The forthcoming foundation stone laying ceremony of the Shri Narayan Kalki Temple in Sambhal signifies BJP's continued efforts to consolidate its base and expand its reach. With preparations in full swing and support from various quarters, BJP aims to solidify its presence in Sambhal and beyond, leveraging the momentum generated by recent developments and its Hindutva agenda.