Withdraw CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi after Kolkata meeting

Kolkata: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata for his two-day visit, he was met by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (January 11). The meeting took place at the Raj Bhawan where the TMC chief requested PM Modi to withdraw NRC and reconsider imposing CAA.

Banerjee called it a customary meet and expressed her objection to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR. She also spoke to the Prime Minister about the Rs 24 crores owed to the State by the Centre and reminded of the compensation pending which was promised during Cyclone Bulbul.

This is PM Modi's first visit to West Bengal after BJP's impressive show in the last Lok Sabha election by winning 18 seats (out of 42) in Bengal.

Live TV

Mamata Banerjee has been the strongest critic of the Modi-led government at the Centre and has been critical of the imposition of CAA, she even declared that the Act will not be implemented in West Bengal.

The state has seen several anti-CAA protests and demonstrations many of which have been supported by the CM herself. Incidentally, after the meet, Banerjee sat on a dharna opposing CAA and NRC called by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad at a location which is about 200 meters away from Raj Bhawan.

PM Modi arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday at 4 pm and is scheduled to inaugurate a light and sound show at Howrah Bridge in the evening. He will then proceed to Ramkrishna Mission headquarters in Belurmath.

I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

On Sunday, he will be addressing an event of Kolkata Port Trust (KPT) and another at Netaji Indoor Stadium. He departs for Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

This is PM Modi's first visit to West Bengal after BJP's impressive show in the last Lok Sabha election by winning 18 seats (out of 42) in Bengal.