'Withdraw Agneepath scheme immediately, GIVE...', Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM

New Delhi: As the protest against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme turned violent, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Modi government demanding immediate withdrawal of the scheme and saying that the BJP’s move to amend the age-limit rule soon after the outrage was an indicator that the government has imposed the recruitment scheme on the youth in a haste. In a tweet written in Hindi, Gandhi wrote that "not even 24 hours had passed" and that the BJP government had to change the rules of the new army recruitment scheme. This means the scheme is being imposed on the youth in haste.

"Narendra Modi Ji, withdraw this scheme immediately. Give appointments and put out the result of the stalled recruitment in the Air Force. Conduct army recruitment (with age relaxation) as before," she added.

24 घंटे भी नहीं बीते कि भाजपा सरकार को नई आर्मी भर्ती का नियम बदलना पड़ा



मतलब, योजना जल्दबाजी में युवाओं पर थोपी जा रही है@narendramodi जी



इस स्कीम को तुरंत वापस लीजिए



एयरफोर्स की रुकी भर्तियों में नियुक्ति और रिजल्ट दीजिए।



सेना भर्ती को (आयु में छूट देकर) पहले की तरह कीजिए June 17, 2022

Amendment in Agneepath scheme

About the Agneepath scheme, the government on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the first year, amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agneepath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," the statement said.

Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over 'Agneepath' snowballed and swept across several states on Thursday.

A number of opposition political parties and a significant number of military experts have also slammed the scheme, saying it will adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.