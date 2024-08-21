Woman Demands Rs 6 Lakh Monthly Maintenance From Husband For Branded Cloths, Luxury Life; Judge Says This

In a bizarre case that has raised eyebrows, a woman has demanded a staggering Rs 6 lakh per month in maintenance from her husband, citing her need for branded clothes, luxury dinners, and high-end personal expenses. This unusual request has brought attention to the potential misuse of provisions under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, which is meant to provide financial support to dependent spouses during ongoing legal disputes.

Under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, either spouse can request financial assistance during legal proceedings, typically to cover necessary living expenses. However, this case has sparked controversy due to the nature of the woman’s demands.

Responding to the woman's demand, "Please don't tell the court that this is all a person requires. Rs 6,16,300 per month. Does anybody spend this much? A single lady for herself. If you want to spend, let her earn, not on the husband....You have no other responsibilities to the family. You don't have to take care of the children. You want it for yourself. That is not the purpose of Section 24. It's not a punishment for the husband that he is having a dispute with his wife, and he will have to pay Rs 6,16,000. You should be reasonable in telling it."

The judge then asked the woman to come with actual expenses.



According to reports, the woman justified her demand with a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, which included Rs 50,000 for watches, sandals, and other accessories, and an astounding Rs 4 lakh for cosmetics and medical expenses. Her claim did not involve the welfare of any children but focused solely on maintaining her luxurious lifestyle.

Marriage disputes and court cases related to such issues have become increasingly common in recent years. While the Hindu Marriage Act provides essential legal remedies, cases like this one highlight concerns over the potential misuse of the law, where financial demands may be made for reasons beyond basic necessities.

Legal experts have noted that while the Act is designed to protect dependent spouses, it also underscores the need for careful consideration in ensuring that the provisions are not exploited for undue financial gain.