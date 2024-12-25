Woman Influencer Turns Hair Into Stylish Christmas Tree, Viral Video Impresses Internet — WATCH

An influencer has left the internet surprised and amazed after she turned her hair into a completely decorated Christmas tree. A video of this surprising transformation by a beauty influencer has gone viral on social media. Beauty influencer Tanya Singh took to the social media platform Instagram to share the video in which she has taken Christmas decorations to the next level as she turned her hair into a Christmas tree.

The video went viral and garnered more than four million views so far. In the beginning of the video, Tanya can be seen attaching an empty cold drink bottle to her head as a base. She then wraps her hair around it to form the shape of a Christmas tree.

After that, she braids a portion of her hair alongside the “tree” and decorates the creation with tiny lights, baubles, stars, and other ornaments. After all the effort, she gets a hairstyle that looks both quirky and dazzling, which perfectly embodies the holiday spirit and reflects a festive flair. Influencer Tanya’s creativity impressed users on social media, after which they showered her post with admiration and humour.

“Amazing! But I can only imagine how long it must have taken to shoot this,” a user said, while another added, “Oh God, I didn’t expect you to pull this off, but it looks incredible.” “OMG! The year is ending with such creativity. Love this so much!” a user wrote. "Hahahaha, ye acha tha, very unique" (Hahahaha, this was good, very creative), wrote another.