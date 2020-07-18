हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
COVID-19

Woman raped at quarantine centre in Maharashtra's Panvel, accused held

The BJP has slammed the Maharashtra government over the incident, accusing it of mismanagement.

Woman raped at quarantine centre in Maharashtra&#039;s Panvel, accused held
Representational Image

Raigad: A forty-year-old woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive, was allegedly raped at a quarantine centre in Panvel. The accused has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Geete, ACP, Panvel Zone-2 said, "There are some COVID-19 positive and suspected patients admitted to the quarantine centre. About 400 of them are admitted there. A lady was among those admitted here and she was allegedly raped. After we came to know about the incident, we reached the spot and arrested the accused.

The BJP slammed the government over the incident, accusing it of mismanagement. "What is the Maharashtra government doing? These things are happening because of their mismanagement and negligence. Some quarantine centres also not providing meals on time," said BJP leader Ram Kadam.

