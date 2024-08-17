Advertisement
SEXUAL HARRASEMENT

Woman Teaches Lifetime Lesson To Sexual Harasser, Hits His Private Parts With Spatula

In an effort to protect herself, the woman grabbed a metal spatula, and struck hrasser in his private parts, causing serious injuries. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Woman Teaches Lifetime Lesson To Sexual Harasser, Hits His Private Parts With Spatula

In a recent incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 30-year-old man was hospitalized after being injured by a woman he allegedly harassed. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM on Friday when the man, identified as Raccha, visited the woman's house and made unwelcome sexual advances towards her. According to police reports, Raccha also exposed himself during the encounter.

In an effort to protect herself, the woman quickly ran to her kitchen, grabbed a metal spatula, and struck Raccha in his private parts, causing serious injuries. The woman’s quick thinking and decisive action left Raccha badly injured, prompting him to seek medical attention. He was subsequently hospitalized, and his condition is currently being monitored.

Legal Action Taken

Following the incident, the woman filed a formal complaint against Raccha. Based on her testimony, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against him. The charges include outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment, and trespassing under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Although the FIR has been registered, Raccha has not been arrested yet due to his hospitalization.

